Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley: Get Up & Get Busy!

| 01.07.20
In this edition of “Wake Up and Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley, he shares tips from his book “An Attitude of Excellence: Get The Best From Yourself, Your Team, and Your Organization.”

Check out the audio above to hear how the first step towards reaching your goal… is getting up!

