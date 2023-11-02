It’s all about “Relationships” but you gotta do it for GOD and then all the other things will be added. Plus, to have a full, real, and “good” relationship with anybody else, you must first have a “good relationship” with yourself. Knowing who you are in God. And loving who you are in God. Watch the full discussion below….
Special Guest in this episode include;
- Author La Vita Weaver: Fit for God Ministries
- Rev. Charisma Canty: Minister to Women, First AME Church Manassas.
The T.Y. Podcast is brought to you by First AME Church Manassas located at 10313 South Grant Ave. Manassas, Virginia 20110. You can contact this church by calling 703-361-8791, emailing TVministry@famechurch.com or visiting www.FAMEchurch.com
YouTube: @firstamechurchmanassas
Facebook: @FAMEchurchmanassas
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The Keys Of A “Good Relationship” & Keeping GOD First was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
-
Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’
-
Take That: Diddy Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Homecoming
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Kirk Franklin Gives ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusives On Get Up Mornings [VIDEO]