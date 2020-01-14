Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Dwell On the Past!

You can’t move ahead in life if you’re constantly looking in the rear view mirror. Dr. Willie Jolley is encouraging you to look ahead and use yesterday as a lesson to obtain your dreams today!

