CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Adrienne Houghton Shares A Story Growing Up That Made Her Who She Is Today

Adrienne & Israel Houghton

Source: St. Jude / Radio One

via eurweb:

Recently on The Real Adrienne Houghton talked about growing up and how that made her strong.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

As a child growing up in somewhat poverty, I was broke growing up. I didn’t have toys, I didn’t have an X-Box, I didn’t have Sony, I didn’t have any of those things, and I had a father who was an immigrant who didn’t speak English. And a lot of people made fun of that growing up.

CLICK HERE to read the story

Adrienne Bailon

Couples We Love: Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon Over The Years [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Couples We Love: Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Couples We Love: Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon Over The Years [PHOTOS]

For years we've watched Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon's love grow. Check out some beautiful photos of the lovely couple below!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Adrienne Houghton Shares A Story Growing Up That Made Her Who She Is Today  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Adrienne Houghton

Videos
Latest
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…

This case of mistaken identity for a group of wanted shoplifters shows that even in 2020, we still all look…
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…

Really...what can possibly happen?
01.14.20
You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand…

One of the most significant haircare brands from the '60s is back.
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police Officer in October 2019…
01.10.20
With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup…

Ebony Kankam London says the incident made her feel like she was the problem, when in fact the issue was…
01.10.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…

A Long Island high school teacher is accused of comparing four black students to monkeys, and the teacher is being…
01.09.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close