Adrienne Houghton Shares A Story Growing Up That Made Her Who She Is Today

Recently on The Real Adrienne Houghton talked about growing up and how that made her strong.

As a child growing up in somewhat poverty, I was broke growing up. I didn’t have toys, I didn’t have an X-Box, I didn’t have Sony, I didn’t have any of those things, and I had a father who was an immigrant who didn’t speak English. And a lot of people made fun of that growing up.

