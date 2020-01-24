Dr. Ian Smith called in to talk about getting fit in 2020. The Keto Diet is in, but he doesn’t recommend it to sustain a healthy lifestyle. Instead, he offers intermittent fasting as noted in his book, Clean and Lean. Listen below!

Dr. Ian Smith On Keto Diet VS. Intermittent Fasting [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted January 24, 2020

