SOP Certified: Get Your Music Heard By Maurette Brown Clark

Aspiring Baltimore gospel singers and artists have the chance shine in SOP Certified.

This is your chance to show us what you’ve got and get your music heard by Maurette Brown Clark to get some professional feedback and possibly your music played on Praise 106.1.

There are a few prerequisites required PRIOR to signing up for an appointment. We will ONLY consider and schedule a meeting with artist(s) who have COMPLETED the following steps:

STEP 1:

Register your song with the Library of Congress

Log onto www.copyright.gov

STEP 2:

Sign up with ASCAP OR BMI

ASCAP: www.ascap.com/about

BMI: www.bmi.com 

STEP 3:

Get encoded with BDS

https://www.bdsradio.com 

STEP 4:

Get a CD professionally pressed up

STEP 5:

“Build A Buzz”

Promote your music and performances by using social media and other marketing methods.

STEP 6:

Sign up for an appointment by filling out the form below and attaching one song. Please note that you will be required to bring the following to your appointment:

    • SONG TITLE
    • CLEAN version of your REGISTERED song
    • Screen shot of all appropriate membership ID numbers for Library of Congress, ASCAP or BMI and BDS
    • SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
    • MUSIC LINKS: Youtube, Spotify, Tidal, SoundCloud, etc.

THERE IS NO DOUBLE BOOKING. Once you have been confirmed for a time slot, you can not sign up again for 90 days.

NOTE: PLEASE ONLY FILL OUT THE FORM IF YOU ARE A GOSPEL ARTIST. THINK BEFORE YOU SUBMIT: “CAN MY MUSIC FIT IN WITH THE CURRENT SONGS THAT ARE BEING PLAYED ON PRAISE 106.1?” 

Location: Radio One Baltimore – 1705 Whitehead Rd, Suite 100, Woodlawn, MD 21207

 

The visit to the Radio station is the final step!

You should already be performing, gaining a fan base, developing a strong social media presence and promoting registered music!

*** PLEASE NOTE***

AIRPLAY IS NOT GUARANTEED UPON COMPLETION OF YOUR MEETING!

Your music is competing with current national chart topping Gospel & Contemporary Christian artists!

Your music MUST be of the same caliber and better to be considered for airplay!

sound of praise with maurette brown clark

