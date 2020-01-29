The City is in DEBT and it’s not a small number either. Baltimore City is in big debt to the tune of $3.5 Billion so the question is. WHERE ARE THE FUNDS? The taxpayers will have to pick up the slack and pay more to make it up. The Governor wanted to investigate the budget crisis a long time ago, so I think it’s time somebody look into the budget to see what’s going on.

Source: Fox45 Baltimore

Baltimore City Is Financially Broke; But Where Is The Money?

@iamKonan11 Posted January 29, 2020

