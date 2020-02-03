Yolanda Adams was busy this weekend in Miami as fans and celebrities gathered for the Big Game between the Chiefs and the Niners. On Saturday night BET hosted a Gospel Celebration as part of the Big Game Weekend. The event was hosted by comedian Rickey Smiley and saw performances from Donnie McClurkin, Commissioned and more. Yolanda Adams and Le’Andria Johnson performed The Battle Is Not Yours. The duo was introduced by Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins and his mom. Watch below.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Yolanda stayed busy in Miami as she sang America The Beautiful to kick off the Big Game. Watch below.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Yolanda Adams Sings The Battle Is Not Yours & America The Beautiful At Big Game Weekend was originally published on praisephilly.com

Sarah Posted 14 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: