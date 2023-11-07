Rest easy, Lamar Jackson is “completely fine,” coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
The quarterback took a hit in the third quarter on a fourth-and-2 play and was slow to get up. Although he stayed on the field for the rest of the drive, he was shaking his leg and obviously testing it out.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Lamar Jackson is ‘completely fine’ after apparent leg injury, Harbaugh says
