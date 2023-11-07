Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-7-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Hux Spirits LLC
Business Description: “Loaded With Promise.”
Business Website: https://huxspirits.com/
Soul Trivia
Business Description: “Black Trivia at Your fingertips! Search Soul Trivia in your App store.”
Business Website: https://www.blacktrivianetwork.com/
Color by HBL
Business Description: “Add a colorful statement to any outfit! Accessorize with Color by HBL.com. Shop Color by HBL.com”
Business Website: https://www.colorbyhbl.com/
