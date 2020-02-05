Global warming is a real thing. Mother nature is all over the place and the groundhog is sending mixed messages. Watch GRIFF’s prayer for the weather and a replacement for the groundhog.

GRIFF's Prayer For The Groundhog [VIDEO]

