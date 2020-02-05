Who do you lean on? Who do call on? What happens first when you come into situations? God has to be at the center. If we are serving God, we need to serve his principles.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM HOMEPAGE

Faith Walking: Who Do You Serve? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: