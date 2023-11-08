10 Principles To Win BIG #8 | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #8 “

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you to win. Right now, they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives. Power tip #8 is do three things every day towards your goal.

Wright a letter, make a phone call, ask someone for help. Three things done consistently can have greater impact than 10 things done every now and then. Why? Because it creates the power of momentum. Momentum is a powerful form of energy that can grow as you continue to move forward. It is like a snowball that is rolling down a hill that gets bigger and bigger, and bigger and more powerful.

In the process, if you do three things every day, you will be like that snowball. So I recommend you do three things every day and it will create momentum to help you win more this.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

