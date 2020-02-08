Pastor John P. Kee posted a story on his IG page called “No More Judging” and tagged some of the judges for BET Sunday Best. According to comments, his name is Lonnie Banks and he auditioned for BET Sunday Best Season 3. Its so ironic that Pastor Kee ran into him now because, auditions for Season 10 are going on right now.

Check out the video, its a tear jerker! We’re rooting for you Lonnie!

No Judgement: John P. Kee Introduces Us To A Homeless Man With Impeccable Talent was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted February 8, 2020

