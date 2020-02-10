Entertainment
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars [VIDEO]

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Matthew A. Cherry called his shot on Twitter eight years ago when he said he would be nominated for an Oscar one day. On Sunday night (Feb. 9), Cherry’s manifestation came true as he and Karen Rupert Toliver’s animated short film “Hair Love” won for Best Animated Short Film.

In his brief time at the microphone, Cherry dedicated his win to the battle against hair discrimination, including that of Houston-area teen DeAndre Arnold who was Cherry’s guest along with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the red carpet Sunday as well as to the late Kobe Bryant.

“We wanted to normalize black hair,” Cherry said. “This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant, may we all have a second act as great as his was,” Cherry said.

You can watch the Hair Love animated short and fall in love with it all over again below.

[caption id="attachment_3072600" align="alignleft" width="982"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment. This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet! Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene. We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

