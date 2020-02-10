CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me

Women and minority owned business

Source: kali9 / Getty

The power of the black dollar is undeniable, even though it seems that others would like to dispute that. However, disregarding $1.2 trillion annually is no easy feat.

Black consumers contribute heavily to the global marketplace. Instead of diligently building someone else’s empire, many are choosing to enhance their own communities by spending at businesses owned and operated by other blacks.

Today there is no shortage of black-owned businesses both storefront and online. Not sure where to find them? There is an app for that! There seems to be an app for everything!

Created to encourage individuals to circulate money in the Black community, Official Black Wall Street, is a digital directory of black-owned businesses around the globe.

Along with the app, the website We Buy Black is also another great resource to help you celebrate the black business experience.

Buying Black: How To Find Black Business Near Me  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…

A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
02.10.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close