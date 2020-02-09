CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan Will Absolutely Make Your Day Better

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

Let’s face it — Michael B. Jordan is one of the biggest sex symbols that Black women have had in the while. Sure, there are guys like Idris Elba, but Idris tends to attract a certain demographic — no shade. As for Michael Bae Jordan, his fans come in all shapes, sizes and tax brackets.

Everyone wants piece of Michael B. Remember that time Nicki Minaj shot her shot?

And let’s not forget that young Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has a huge crush on Michael Bae. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few years back, Osaka admitted that Black Panther character Erik Killmonger was her crush in real life. In true Ellen form, she texted MBJ a photo of herself with the Tennis champ, and he actually responded.

But both Nicki and Naomi will have to stand in line with the rest of us MBJ stans. Some of us have been loving the actor since he was a young boy on The Wire. Others fell in love with him during his time on Parenthood. Then there are folks who only know him as the villain in Black Panther. If you plan to marry MBJ like 99.9% of other women on this planet, hit the flip to check out some of the actors sexiest moments.

These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan Will Absolutely Make Your Day Better  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…

A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
02.10.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close