10 Principles To Win BIG #9 | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #9″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you to win. Right now, they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change their life and people around the world have been using these tips to transform their lives everybody needs to get a copy of this book look step #9 the power of staying positive. It is very hard to stay positive in a negative world.

When we wake up, we typically hear about the bad things that are going on in the world we hear about little children being snatched or bad news about the economy or earthquakes or other calamities. We cannot escape the bad news. Yet we can create a force field to be able to better handle it, I recommend you start every day with something positive, read or listen to something positive daily. Make this a part of your daily routine, because daily motivation should be as routine as bathing. Hey look, start your day with something positive and it will be a way to help you have greater success.

