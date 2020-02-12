Griff loves his mom but over the years she has confused him with some of the interesting things that have come out of her mouth including, “if you’re going to be a bum be a good one. Take care of your box and your pole.” Huh, mama Griff?!

Griff’s Prayer For Things His Mother Has Said was originally published on getuperica.com