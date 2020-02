Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

There was a lot of hair love in the studio this week so today, GRIFF prayed for the Lord to lay hands on the follicles of his bald head.

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Love Of Hair [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted February 18, 2020

