Only Griff would find a bible verse that supports his napping habits. According to him, this week he has been receiving that “Jesus sleep on a boat sleep”. What? Watch the video above to hear more about this.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Griff’s Prayer For Rest [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: