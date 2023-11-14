Your Dream-Building Success Formula (Pt. 2)| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Your Dream-Building Success Formula (Pt. 2)”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

So many people have responded to my 10 steps for success. The dream building forming and ask, can you share it one more time? I missed this one. All I missed that one. Well, look, you can get all 10 if you just simply e-mail me. But here are the second-half I gave you the first five yesterday. Here the 2nd five number six, the dream and imagine. See yourself enjoying it. The things that you dreamed about. You thought about #7 develop a plan of action. If you fail to plan, you’re really planning to fail. #8, do three things. Three things every day towards your goal to help you get focused.

#9 stay positive stay positive. Fill yourself with the pure, the powerful and the positive thought every day with positive information like this. Number one show that we are glad to share with you free and give it to your friends. One of the gentlemen I met recently said his girlfriend sends it to him every day. I said praise the Lord and #10 as though you’ve achieved it, you got to conceive it. Then you got to believe it. Then you can achieve it. You can if you think you can.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

