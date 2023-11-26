Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Steve Harvey doesn’t play about his wife, Marjorie Harvey!

Over the weekend, the 66 year old television host got emotional during his acceptance speech at theGrio Awards. The comedian was presented with The Television Icon Award at the annual awards ceremony on Saturday, November 25, and when he took the stage to accept the honor, he dedicated his speech to Majorie Harvey, his wife of 16 years.

“That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires,” the Family Feud host said while pointing at Marjorie. He then went on to say that his wife has been “faithful” and “loyal to me,” before adding, “85% of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there.”

He continued, “we’ve been 18 years strong,” and told the audience that in spite of any negative rumors the public tries to throw their way, they are “covered.” After referencing a few Bible verses, he concluded his speech speaking directly to his wife, saying, “I love you, Marjorie Harvey. I appreciate you riding with me.”

Check out a clip of the award show as shared by theGrio on X (formerly Twitter).

We just love their love, and love how they always show up together in style!

Over the summer, the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary after first saying “I do” in 2007. To celebrate their anniversary, the couple stepped out in their very best, and Marjorie was sure to share a fashionable IG Reel of her and her hubby as they strutted their stuff in complementary ensembles for their extravagant anniversary date night.

The fashionable couple spent time in Lake Como with Marjorie rocking a white satin gown from Saint Laurent and Steve in gold and white from head to toe.

Check out their fits below.

A couple that slays together, stays together!

Steve Harvey Pays Emotional Tribute To Wife Marjorie At TheGrio Awards: 'I Appreciate You Riding With Me'