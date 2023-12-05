Get Into Holiday Glamour With Marsai Martin’s Limited Edition Holiday Glasses Collection

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin has always been that girl, but she became my hero when she collaborated with GlassesUSA to show out for us glasses-wearing girlies.

Wearing glasses has been a part of my life since fifth grade, and over the years, my connection with a great pair of glasses has evolved into something truly special. Initially, it was a necessity, a tool to sharpen my vision. However, my perspective shifted as I began to embrace the idea that glasses could be more than just a vision aid. They transformed into my daily, show-stopping accessory, adding a unique touch to my overall look.

In my earlier years, stylish options for eyewear were limited, and I often felt restricted in terms of choices. As time passed, I witnessed a remarkable shift in the eyewear landscape. The collections available now are boundless, offering an array of styles, colors, and designs. Discovering the world of fashionable glasses has been a game-changer for me. It’s not just about seeing clearly; it’s about expressing myself through the frames I choose to wear.

Today, my glasses are more than optical devices; they’re a form of self-expression. They have become integral to my identity, allowing me to showcase my personality and style. The evolution of eyewear from a mere necessity to a fashion statement has enhanced my visual experience and empowered me to embrace and celebrate my unique look with confidence.

It was only right that our favorite mini mogul tap into this market.

Marsai Martin and chic glasses go together – real bad

If you’re searching for the ideal eyewear to elevate your festive look and make a statement at upcoming social events, look no further than GlassesUSA.com and Marsai Martin’s collaboration. This exclusive holiday eyewear collection, available from November 1, is designed to cater to various occasions, from office soirées to family reunions and dinner parties.

With a plethora of colors and a touch of dazzling glamour in each frame, this collection radiates sophistication and elegance. The frames are carefully crafted to encapsulate Marsai’s essence – a perfect blend of elegance and boldness, ensuring you stand out effortlessly. Transition seamlessly from day to night with these eyewear pieces that guarantee you’ll be the focal point of attention and a constant presence on the best-dressed list.

Prices start at $94; the collection offers 30 styles, including prescription frames and sunglasses. Embrace the holiday season with frames that not only reflect your unique style but also add that perfect touch of sparkle to your celebrations.

We chatted with the Marsai, and she gave us the lowdown on her latest collection.

HelloBeautiful: What do you love most about this new collection?

Marsai Martin: This new eyewear collection makes you sparkle both inside and out. The holidays are always special to me and my family. We are always entertaining, dressing up, hosting, and I love picking out my holiday outfit. As an avid glasses wearer, I’ve got to have the perfect eyewear accessory to match my festive outfits, and this collection is just that. It’s the perfect amount of extra shine to ensure I feel amazing and confident.

HelloBeautiful: What advice do you have for glasses wearers who may need a confidence boost?

Marsai Martin: Remember that glasses are not just an accessory – they’re a statement! Embrace them as part of your unique vibe and look. Glasses don’t dim your light; they enhance it. Confidence and individuality are all about owning who you are, and your glasses are a part of that. Think of your glasses as a superpower that sets you apart. Have fun with it! Explore different frame styles that reflect your personality. Whether you like something bold and trendy or classic and chic, there’s a pair out there that screams “you.”

HelloBeautiful: Tell us what your favorite pairs are from this latest drop.

Marsai Martin: It’s really hard to choose because I’m in love with every single style in the collection, but if I had to pick just one, I would have to go with the Muse Vicki. These frames have it all –they’re a shiny black color with glitter and a pop of pink. When wearing them, I feel bold and elegant, like I can conquer.

See the collection here.

