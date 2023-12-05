Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “You’re Never Too Old To Dream”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s tip for success. Is that your attitude is much more important than the facts. While speaking at our Group of senior citizens, you Lady, a younger lady in her 70s stopped me and said that she was depressed because she didn’t feel useful anymore. I asked her if she realized that Colonel Sanders didn’t start Kentucky Fried Chicken until he was 65. And then Claire Pella didn’t say, where’s the beef and become a popular TV star until she was in her 80s, and George Burns won an Oscar in his 90s and signed a 10 year contract with Caesars Palace said he would have signed 20 years contract, but he didn’t think they’d be in business. Senior citizens running marathons, opening businesses, scaling mountains, doing also some amazing thing.

They realize that you are all and we are all getting older, but the attitude is 1 I’d rather wear out than rust out. Once I shared that with her she got a new attitude and got excited about her possibilities. I encourage you to get excited about your possibility no matter what age you are.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

You’re Never Too Old To Dream | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com