Set The Pace | Dr. Willie Jolley

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to ask you, are you serious about your success or waiting for it to happen? Have you set your goals? I love this quote for my book. ‘A setback is a setup for comeback.’ Most folks never learn how fast they can swim until there are sharks pursuing them, but the one who succeeds in life’s great race is the one who wisely sets the pace.



That pace is not set as fear requires. This stroke is a product of their desires as you’re faced with oceans of decision are you got it by fear or by vision? Have you set your goals? Are you trying to reach high marks or are you still waiting to see the shocks? If you have not set your goals and you need some help and coaching on this, let me help you. Let me help you make more money and have a better year and incredible year this year.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

