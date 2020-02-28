Nashville Life Music‘s “Sing A Song pt. 2” featuring 2019 Dove Awards New Artist of the Year winner Aaron Cole is the perfect mix of Pop and praise!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

You can’t help but sing along to the catchy track which promotes being thankful. Now, it is paired with the perfect visuals for the upbeat tune.

Via the press release:

Directed by Nathan Corrona, the video is a celebration of all things Nashville. Shot on location, at the historic West End Middle School in Nashville, the stately building gives the video a cool old-school vibe. The West End Middle School serves as the perfect location for the “Sing A Song (Part 2)” music video which parallels throwback sounds heard on Nashville Life Music’s upcoming album, Here For Jesus.

Watch the video below!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Nashville Life Music’s ‘Sing A Song pt. 2’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE] was originally published on getuperica.com