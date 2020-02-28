Check Out Kierra Sheard’s New Single “It Keeps Happening” [VIDEO]

GRAMMY nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist, Kierra Sheard has been busy! She recently wrapped up filming for Lifetime’s biopic of the legendary Clark Sisters where she plays her mother, Karen Clark-Sheard. She also hosted a live recording for her upcoming self-titled album, Kierra.

The recording was held in her hometown of Detroit, MI at her father’s church, Greater Emmanuel Institutional COGIC. It featured special guests like Le’Andria Johnson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Todd Dulaney. The album is expected to be released on April 17th and is available for preorder now.

On Friday, she released her new single “It Keeps Happening” along with the video. The single is the second single off the album, following the release her song “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliot.

