‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61

Many of the millions of viewers who helped keep Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the air for eight great seasons will easily attest to their favorite character being Captain Raymond Holt — known to fans lovingly as “Daptain” — played by the talented Andre Braugher.

Sadly, we now must report that the 61-year-old veteran actor sadly passed away on Monday (December 10) after battling a brief illness.

Some have already began mourning the loss, with his former Brooklyn-Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews penning a heartfelt tribute via Instagram in the lengthly caption that reads, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Take a brief look below at some his most recent projects in Hollywood, via Deadline:

“Born and raised in Chicago — he earned a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.F.A. from Juilliard — Braugher most recently co-starred in She Said, the drama film retelling of the New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy, whose reporting led to the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement. He starred as Dean Baquet, the Times’ Executive Editor who oversaw the two reporters.

Braugher was going to star in the Netflix show Residence as his next project. He also starred in the sixth and final season of Paramount+’s legal drama The Good Fight, alongside Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. He starred as showman lawyer and rainmaker Ri’Chard Lane.

For eight seasons, Braugher starred alongside Andy Samberg in the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and he won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy Award nominations for his role as Captain Ray Holt in the series.”

Longtime fans may fondly know him as well for his role in another police drama, Homicide: Life on the Street. Detective Frank Pembleton was yet another breakout fan-fave, regarded (and rewarded!) highly throughout the 1990s as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. It even earned him an Emmy for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” in 1998.

Rest in peace to a real one. May your memory and work of art live on forever.

