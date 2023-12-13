Clark Sister Twinkie Honored with ‘Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark’ Album [LISTEN]

The iconic Twinkie Clark, of the Clark Sisters, stops by to introduce ‘Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark!’
Twinkie credits her knowledge of biblical scriptures and bible study sessions, influential mother, and educational background (Howard University) for her legendary songwriting abilities. She explains that her innovation of mixing classical and gospel music began with the POWER album, making it one-of-a-kind (and perhaps the reason Donald Lawrence chose it as a tribute).
