Love Talking: Love Is Blind [VIDEO]

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” series is a huge hit and it has garnered millions of fans around the world – Erica Campbell included.

The hit series has inspired Campbell to remind people the importance of not judging someone based on their outward appearance but instead on who they are on the inside.

