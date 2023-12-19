The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 8) – The Gift of Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 8) – The Gift of Perseverance”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be Ha ha ha Jolly!

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day. On the 8th day of Christmas. I want you to share the gift of perseverance. Scripture says the race does not go to the swift, nor to the strong, but to the one that perseveres until the end.

This Christmas, I encourage you to persevere. Don’t give up. Most people give up way too soon, like the man who was digging for gold, became frustrated, gave up and walked away. He left the shovel and another man came along, picked up the shovel and dug 6 more feet and hit a major vein of gold. The first man gave up six feet too soon this Christmas. I encourage you to persevere and share the gift of perseverance. Keep going, keep going after your dreams and goals because they can and will become true.

