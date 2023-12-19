Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-19-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Buku
Business Description: “Buku is #1 in Baltimore Boating Experiences. Sea you on the water!”
Business Website: https://webuku.com/
Relax, Relate for Release
Business Description: “Relax, Release for Relate: Allow Us To Be Apart of Your Journey.”
Business Website: FB: The Goddess Of Self Love/ Tik Tok: The Goddess Of Self Love / Instagram: The Goddess Of Self Love
Esti SkinCare & Body Treatment
Business Description: “Every skin care type is important.”
Business Website: http://www.estiskinpotions.com/
