Recently on The Talk Marie Osmond said that she will not leave her fortune to her children.

Saying “I’m not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids,” Osmond said, adding, “My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work.”

courtesy of youtube/The Talk

Marie Osmond Reveals She Won’t Leave Her Fortune To Her Children In Her Will was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Ed Powell Posted 13 hours ago

