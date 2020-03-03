Charm City Companions is a non-profit organization in Baltimore City working to build stronger, safer and healthier neighborhoods by facilitating pet wellness in disconnected communities. CCC strives to keep pets off the streets, out of the shelters and in their homes with companions they love.

They began their work in East Baltimore and now, they’re expanding their outreach to West Baltimore. We spoke to CCC’s executive director, Annie Pruitt, about these efforts.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

CCC is looking for volunteers. If you want to help out, call them at 443-863-8117.

Charm City Companions On The Importance Of Pet Wellness For Community Health was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: