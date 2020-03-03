Charm City Companions On The Importance Of Pet Wellness For Community Health

Baltimore
| 03.03.20
Charm City Companions is a non-profit organization in Baltimore City working to build stronger, safer and healthier neighborhoods by facilitating pet wellness in disconnected communities. CCC strives to keep pets off the streets, out of the shelters and in their homes with companions they love.

They began their work in East Baltimore and now, they’re expanding their outreach to West Baltimore. We spoke to CCC’s executive director, Annie Pruitt, about these efforts.

CCC is looking for volunteers. If you want to help out, call them at 443-863-8117.

