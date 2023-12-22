The Color Purple cast joins Erica Campbell of Get Up Mornings for a highly-anticipated exclusive interview!

Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple novel, once wrote, “I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple…and don’t notice it.” It rang true in 1982, 1985, and still does in 2023.

While many believe classics movies should not be revamped, it is clear that God had his hands on this one in particular. Oprah Winfrey, who played Sofia in the original ’85 film, co-produces along with Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones. The movie’s leading ladies tell stories of their own personal connection to The Color Purple, both on and off screen.

“….It’s not your mother’s Color Purple…but your mothers going to love!,” Oprah laughed.

Other cast members include Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl and more!

Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P., Danielle Brooks, and Erica dissect societal beauty standards, self-growth and healing, and the power and importance of sisterhood. You don’t want to miss this!

Watch the full interview above!

Catch The Color Purple in theaters everywhere on Christmas Day.

Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks give The Color Purple Exclusive was originally published on getuperica.com