Distractions | Faith Walking

The Faith Walk today is something that I think we all struggle with and that is distractions. Distractions can be a nice departure from something that you have to do. Distractions can get you off your game. Distractions can amuse you for the time being, but distractions always keep you from purpose and so there are pleasant distractions. And there are very dangerous distractions, so make sure you are paying attention to your life and if you are dealing with something that is just a distraction.

When I am, you know, working and moving forward and I have a lot going on. There are a lot of things that can be distractions and in order for me to get things done, there are certain things that have to just wait. Luckily, I have a great circle of people around me that are always willing to wait, if it’s something that I can’t get to because I literally don’t have the emotional capacity or the work capacity to get it done, but I have to recognize distractions when you have tasks and you have things in order that you want to get done, pay attention to the things that distract you from that purpose. I know a lot of people know social media can be a colossal distraction. It’s true, but sometimes problems that don’t that are that are not huge problems, just kind of a small problem. It’s OK to say I’m gonna deal with this later because I don’t have time for it.

Because people will call you with their emergencies and they’ll put their emergencies on you. But you’re in the middle of something else. It is not mean or obnoxious to say. I don’t have capacity for this. Don’t be distracted from something that’s taking you from your purpose and something from your goal. Like if I’m preparing for rehearsal or I’m writing a song or, you know, things like that require my attention. I try my best to not allow distractions to pull me away, but listen, even if you’re talking to someone and you’re in the middle of a conversation and it’s really important, maybe for them and not as important for you but it will affect them greatly. I’m talking about in your relationships with your people that you love, so you know husbands, wives, kids, parents. You’re in a conversation and you become distracted. And it’s something that very that’s very important for them that is so hurtful. God, that is so, so hurtful. If you are trying to have an important conversation and your phone is more important or something else or something on TV is more important. Where you catch an earshot of another conversation in another room, and while they’re standing in front of you, what it says is you are not important to me because I’m so easily distracted by something else.

Don’t allow small distractions to take you from important things pay attention and sometimes you have to force yourself to focus. I guess getting everybody has some level of add these days because there’s a million things going on. You know you can be in a conversation and be like, hold up somebody, go get them groceries out the cart and they pouring out their heart and you just left the whole conversation. Let’s let’s work on our focus. Let’s not be so easy, easily distracted.

Distractions | Faith Walking