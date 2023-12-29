Kwanzaa Principle: Ujamaa: The Power of Cooperative Economics | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Kwanzaa Principle: Ujamaa: The Power of Cooperative Economics “

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We are talking about the principles of Kwanzaa today. I want to talk about Ujaama, which is collective or cooperative economics. Collective cooperative economics is the financial power that is created in a community. When you spend money and support the businesses in that community. Cooperative economics encourages us to spend our money in the Community where we live to meet common needs and to help the Community to grow more wealth.

As the tide rises in the community, all the votes and the Community will rise. If we live in a community and support the businesses in that community, the Community will get stronger and grow. But if you don’t, the community as a whole will suffer and shrink the great culture. The great cultures always make a point to support the businesses in their community. I like to say as often as you can put your money in the Community hand today. I encourage you to practice the principle of ojama collective cooperative economics, which means we need to support the businesses in our community.

