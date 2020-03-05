CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its Vodka For Hand Sanitizer

Common sense ain't all that common

The 6th Annual Fillies & Stallions Kentucky Derby party, hosted by Black Rock Thoroughbreds, along with Tito's Vodka, Jack Daniels and Red Bull

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day.

Apparently, certain people out there think they found a hack by using Tito’s Vodka to make some homemade hand sanitizer and protect themselves against the coronavirus. Of course, this isn’t actually gonna work, so the people over at Tito’s wants you to stop.

The famed alcohol brand put out a statement this week to correct anyone who may be misinformed after social media users posted about mixing the beverage with aloe vera and essential oils as a defense against the virus. While some of those people did seem to be joking, not everyone was, so Tito’s has to cover their bases.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Why would anyone do this in the first place instead of paying 99 cents for some actual hand sanitizer? As panic about the coronavirus spreads, stores nationwide have been reporting shortages of hand sanitizer as people across the country post pictures in their local stores, showing empty shelves where the product was once stocked.

As for those trying to use Tito’s as a disinfectant, the company says that there’s simply not enough alcohol in their product to do good…outside of getting you a little tipsy. After issuing the statement, a spokesperson for the company explained their response to The Daily Beast.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the company said. “While it would be good for business for our fans to use massive quantities of Tito’s for hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste the good stuff, especially if it doesn’t sanitize (which it doesn’t, per the CDC).”

Any articles that spread the incorrect information about this DIY hack have also been corrected. In the midst of this shortage, probably the only brand of hand sanitizer you know is doing their best to get more product out there.

“We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks — and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented,” said a spokeswoman for Purell’s parent company, Gojo. “We have added shifts and have team members working overtime – in accordance with our plans for situations like this.”

Moral of the story: don’t believe every DIY hack you see online.

Unsung Cruise

Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its Vodka For Hand Sanitizer  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Tito's Vodka

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day. Apparently, certain people out…
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ljxxp8V6YY Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in…
03.06.20
Oklahoma One Step Closer To Putting ‘In God…

A bill was passed Tuesday in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives that puts the state one step closer to adding the…
03.06.20
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg…

After losing her balance while ironically talking about balance, the media mogul seems to be on the mend with a…
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…

If white folks were hoping to ruin Bea Dixon for saying she hopes to inspire Black girls, that plan sure…
03.04.20
Alabama Pastor Who Shot Wife, Then Himself, Struggled…

An Alabama pastor who fatally shot himself after shooting his estranged wife at a local church struggled desperately with mental…
03.03.20
Generic grave stones, 1 February 1999. AFR Picture by JESSICA HROMAS
Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead…

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died. The middle sister of the three passed away…
03.03.20
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To…

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a…
03.02.20
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close