CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An Open Marriage In Upcoming Movie

It's sure to be interesting.

The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television&apos;s Comedy Legends

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Cheating can be the biggest threat in a relationship and sometimes it’s caused by things other than sexual desires.

However, if some couples are honest about their relationship, the realities of attraction can come into play and lovers might have to formulate an unconventional relationship for themselves.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

One movie headed to BET will explore such themes. According to Shadow and Act, the movie is called Open, and it stars Essence Atkins, Keith Robinson, Jasmine Guy and Matt Cedeño. The network description for the movie explains:

“As a child of divorce and a woman noticing the infidelities in the world, main character Wren decides to ask her husband for an open marriage to avoid the pain of him cheating behind her back. Navigating the struggles of her bakery business, social life and marriage, Wren finally thinks she has it all figured out until she reconnects with a childhood friend. Looking through the lens of polygamy, Open teaches viewers the full scope of these oftentimes taboo relationships.”

Let’s get into it!

The movie is sure to stir dialogue on the topic.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Atkins acts as a producer on the movie, which was written and directed by Cas Sigers Beedles. You can check out the trailer for the movie below and be sure to catch it on BET and BET HER on  March 14.

Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An Open Marriage In Upcoming Movie  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Essence Atkins

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day. Apparently, certain people out…
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ljxxp8V6YY Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in…
03.06.20
Oklahoma One Step Closer To Putting ‘In God…

A bill was passed Tuesday in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives that puts the state one step closer to adding the…
03.06.20
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
Get Well…In Style! Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg…

After losing her balance while ironically talking about balance, the media mogul seems to be on the mend with a…
03.04.20
Hi Haters! The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales…

If white folks were hoping to ruin Bea Dixon for saying she hopes to inspire Black girls, that plan sure…
03.04.20
Alabama Pastor Who Shot Wife, Then Himself, Struggled…

An Alabama pastor who fatally shot himself after shooting his estranged wife at a local church struggled desperately with mental…
03.03.20
Generic grave stones, 1 February 1999. AFR Picture by JESSICA HROMAS
Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead…

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died. The middle sister of the three passed away…
03.03.20
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To…

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a…
03.02.20
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close