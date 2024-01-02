New Year’s Message | Pastor Warryn Campbell

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
This next guest is kind of special to me guys a special word from Pastor Warren Campbell. Go ahead, babe….
Good morning, good people. Hey, this is Warren Campbell from the California Worship Center. Get Up mornings with my lovely, wonderful wife, Erica Campbell. Thank y’all for having me today and I just want to share a little hope with you all today. Is that alright?
This past year that we’ve just gone through moving into this next year, I look back and I realize that a lot of us not the entire year, but a lot of this year he’s going through some storms. And as a matter of fact, this year kind of felt like a storm of the year, inordinate amount of deaths and a lot of hurtin and pain. A lot of people getting sick and justice, the ugly demonic stronghold of racism in our country. All those things are storms, but I think about this. I think about the fact that yeah, the entire country, we all feel that we are in the same storm and the same body of water. But because we believe in Jesus Christ, we are not in the same boat.
