Why Your Input Determines Your Output | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why Your Input Determines Your Output”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

It’s time to make this your best year yet. Many people make lots of New Year’s resolutions, but the problem is they only last a couple of weeks. Statistics show that the sale of diet products and people who say they’re gonna work out of the highest in the first two weeks of the year, people are motivated for a couple of days then they fizzle.

The enthusiasm starts to dwindle and by the 15th of the month it’s gone. Why? Because of a lack of continuous and constant motivation. They get motivated at the first year, but don’t keep it up to make your resolutions into reality is essential that you don’t set resolutions. You set goals and then you make motivational part of your daily routine.

You have to make this daily wake up and win with Doctor Willie Jolly message part of your routine and share with others and encourage them to listen every day. Because who you hang out with and who you become and your input determines your output. Remember that your best is yet to come and you can if you think you can?

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

