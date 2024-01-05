Kym Lee Shares The Color of The Year and Breaks Down What it Means | LISTEN

Celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee joined the Get Up Church to talk about the Pantone color of the year and just how much it affects our lives. If you didn’t know Pantone declares a color for each year and most people just think that’s the color we will see in our favorite stores for clothing. But no it’s much more than that according to Lee.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“The color is determined by a committee of analysts at Pantone, and it’s a color institute, Erica, that actually looks across a variety of industries. And they determined the trends and the colors based upon what they come up in this room. And the color is really more about. It’s not about a hue. But it’s really about setting the emotion and the tone and the essence in every industry. So everything that you do this year will be based upon that color. And so even from what you wear to what you’re putting on your face, even to what you’re driving and what you put in your house will all be determined by this color.”

TRENDING STORY: New Year’s Message | Pastor Warryn Campbell

So what is the official Pantone color for 2024? 13-1023 Peach Fuzz! Described by Pantone as, “a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.”

What do you think of the Pantone 2024 color of the year? Will you be wearing it or using it somewhere in your life? Listen to this exclusive interview and learn more in the video above.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Don’t Miss: Marvin Sapp Introduces ‘You Kept Me’ Single [LISTEN]

Don’t Miss: Introducing: Viral Sensation Dayanna Redic Premieres New Single ‘Surrender’

Don’t Miss: Legendary Clark Sister Jacky Clark Chisholm Introduces Her ‘ Jacky?’ Album! [LISTEN]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekday mornings at 5-9a CT/ 6-10a ET!

Kym Lee Shares The Color of The Year and Breaks Down What it Means | LISTEN was originally published on getuperica.com