A judge on Friday scheduled a hearing for March 7 to determine whether five people who are charged in the mass shooting that killed two and wounded 28 others in Brooklyn will stand trial together.

Two of the defendants, Tristan Jackson and Aaron Brown, both 18, appeared before Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland, who scheduled the hearing. They’re each charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence, riot and related offenses.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Judge to decide whether 5 people charged in Brooklyn Day mass shooting to stand trial together

Judge to decide whether 5 people charged in Brooklyn Day mass shooting to stand trial together was originally published on magicbaltimore.com