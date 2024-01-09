Chesapeake Bay Bridge Under ‘Full Wind Restrictions’ Ahead Of Dangerous Winter Storm

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Officials announced that the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is under “full wind restrictions” ahead of a winter storm that is projected to bring strong winds and flooding to Maryland.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced the restrictions Tuesday afternoon. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses, and heavy-laden tractors/trailers will be allowed to cross the bridge under the restrictions.

Wind restrictions are issued when wind speeds exceed 50 miles per hour for 10 minutes or more or when wind gusts persistently exceed 50 miles per hour over 15 minutes, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority’s website.

High winds could negatively impact any other vehicles, transportation authorities said.

