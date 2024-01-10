Listen Live
Local

Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday

Published on January 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Close up on men hands holding glass of tea

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Beginning this Friday, for the next 10 days, you can get special deals at more than 40 restaurants in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County’s winter restaurant week will begin on January 12 and run through the 21st.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Each participating restaurant will offer a pre-fixed three-course menu for as low as $25!

Some restaurants participating include Bertucci’s Timonium, By The Docks, Konoko Jamaican Restaurant, KSB African & Caribbean Cuisine, and more!

For more details, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close