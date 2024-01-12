Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
I want to give you tips to come back. I recently shared with you that a set back is not the end of the road but a bend in the road. And as I talk about setbacks I wanna clarify what a setback is and what a comeback is. See a comeback is a victorious turn a recovery a rebound. So if a set back is something that pushes you back, then a comeback pushes you ahead and it is in those comebacks that you become the best. The greatest version of you I know you may have had set back after set back, but it is not the end of your story. I want you to know that if you do not quit you will be able to turn those setbacks into amazing comebacks, and in doing so you will be on your way to the best and greatest life you could ever live. I know you were born to win, so get it done, get it done and get going.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Here's A List Of NYE Watch Night Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
List: New Year's Eve Watch Night Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
PRAYERS: Pastor John P. Kee Mourns The Loss Of His Mother
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Here Are 7 Scriptures To Take WIth You In The New Year