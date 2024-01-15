MLK Day – The Capacity To Forgive | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “(Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) – The Capacity To Forgive”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today we celebrate the birthday of a modern day prophet, Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. As we celebrate this day, I want to encourage you to make this day a day that benefits the mission that Doctor King lived for and was willing to die for. And that is to make this a day when we focus on the needs of others more than on our own personal needs, Dr King said. I have decided to stick with love because hate is too great a burden to bear.

He also said, We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive he who is devoid of the power to forgive, is also devoid of the power to love. Today, I want to encourage you to love someone and forgive someone. I also want you to make this a day on and not a day off. Make this a day where you are on task to show to someone else even if it’s in a small way that you love them, do what you can any way you can, because you can celebrate Dr King by continuing his dream of the beloved community. Do it now.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

