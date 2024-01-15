The mayor’s office announced that Baltimore City’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been canceled due to inclement weather.
“The parade, which was scheduled to begin at noon (12:00 p.m.), is being impacted by winter weather, which caused snow accumulation and freezing temperatures throughout Baltimore overnight,” the mayor’s office said.
At this time, the City of Baltimore and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts are looking at options for rescheduling the parade for a later date.
The post Baltimore’s MLK Jr. Day Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore’s MLK Jr. Day Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
PRAYERS: Pastor John P. Kee Mourns The Loss Of His Mother
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
Kim Fields Discovers God's Grace In New Lifetime Film Airing Easter Sunday
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
Report: Pedestrian Struck, Tapped By Subway In West Baltimore