More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
According to meteorologists, the snow will be steady and it’s expected to stick.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
As far as timing is concerned, light snow could begin around midnight Thursday becoming more moderate throughout Friday before ending in the evening.
Early predictions for accumulation are around 2 to 3 inches for most of the Baltimore area
Tuesday’s snow totals were mostly around 4 to 5 inches on the higher end, with an average of about 2 to 3 inches.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
RELATED: Warming Centers & important Winter Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area
RELATED: Tips For Staying Safe & Warm During Winter Storms
The post More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect appeared first on 92 Q.
More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
PRAYERS: Pastor John P. Kee Mourns The Loss Of His Mother
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
Kim Fields Discovers God's Grace In New Lifetime Film Airing Easter Sunday
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors